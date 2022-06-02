Deadliest time of the year for teen drivers: Mid-Michigan groups work to make summer safer

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Seven teenagers are killed every day in traffic crashes. AAA said that’s the sad statistic for the time period between Memorial Day and Labor Day -- or what they call 100 Deadliest Days. To change this narrative, groups are working together to make this the Safest Summer Ever.

A lot goes on in the summer -- students are out of school, the days last longer, and the roads are a little more packed. The National Road Safety Foundation said teen traffic deaths increase by 21% in the summer too. And they want to bring awareness to what is happening.

“On average, we have about six teens that die per day and during the summer months, those numbers increase to about nine teens per day,” said Michelle Anderson, Director of Operations at the National Road Safety Foundation.

So they have decided to team up with Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD) to put together an aggressive social media campaign that helps keep teen drivers safe this summer and beyond. Anderson said they are working with SADD to make sure they are getting through to teens who may not want to hear from an adult.

“We have films, we have public service announcements, we have tip cards, we have very useful resource that’s called The Passport to Safe Driving and in that passport there are tips,” said Anderson.

Driving schools across Mid-Michigan are doing their part to make sure teen drivers stay safe on the road too.

“The way I describe it is -- the classroom is on the road, sometimes more than in the classroom with the students. Because as we’re out driving around with them and we’re pointing out the skills we want them to develop and things we want them to be careful of, almost every time there’s at least tow or three examples on every drive that they notice,” said Matt Janz, a certified driving instructor at Central Driving School in Lansing.

Every year, an average of 200,000 teen drivers are involved in collisions. More than 600 of those happen during the 100 Deadliest Days.

