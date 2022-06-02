Advertisement

‘Celebration of all things bacon’ -- City of Jackson hosting Baconfest 2022

(WTVG)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Baconfest is coming to Jackson for the summer of 2022.

The Lansing Lugnuts are partnering with Footprints of Michigan and Outlier Events to bring Bacon Fest to Jackson Field on Saturday, July 30.

Outlier Events, which has hosted past activities across the mid-west such as Donut and Beer Fest, as well as Taco and Tequila Fest, said, “This event is a celebration of all things bacon, beer and fun.”

Bacon will be the main seller for food and local vendors, with a variety of bacon themed foods like bacon donuts, bacon mac and cheese, bacon burgers, and even bacon beer including local, regional, and national beers and seltzers.

Everything including live music are included in a ticket purchase according to event organizers.

Ticket options will include:

  • $55 VIP Bacon and Beers admission: 1 hour early entry and 10 food samples as well as 10 drink tokens for beer/hard cider samples.
  • $40 VIP ‘Just the Bacon’ admission: 1 hour early entry and 10 food sample tokens.
  • $40 General Admission ‘Bacon and Beers’: 7 food samples and 5 beer/hard cider samples of your choosing.
  • $30 General Admission ‘Just the Bacon’: 7 food samples.

All ages are welcome to attend. Further details are available on the festival’s website.

