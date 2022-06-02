Advertisement

BLOCK:AID returns to Downtown Lansing Thursday, Washington Square closing early in preperation

The festival is a chance to provide aid and support for Lansing’s Downtown District and local businesses.
BLOCK:AID returns Thursday.
BLOCK:AID returns Thursday.(WILX/Studio 10)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A portion of Downtown Lansing is going to be blocked off this evening for BLOCK:AID.

The event will feature larger-than-life installations and activities, live music, local artists, boutiques, small businesses, food trucks, and more to transform Washington Square.

The festival is also a chance to provide aid and support for Lansing’s Downtown District and local businesses.

The event is free, and starts Thursday at 5:01 p.m. and runs until 11 p.m. Prior to the kickoff, Washington Square will be closed between East Michigan Avenue and Kalamazoo Street at 2 p.m. Thursday to prepare for the event.

block aid
block aid(WILX)

