BLOCK:AID returns to Downtown Lansing Thursday, Washington Square closing early in preperation

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A portion of Downtown Lansing is going to be blocked off this evening for BLOCK:AID.

The event will feature larger-than-life installations and activities, live music, local artists, boutiques, small businesses, food trucks, and more to transform Washington Square.

Related: I-496 in Lansing to close through October for rebuilding project

The festival is also a chance to provide aid and support for Lansing’s Downtown District and local businesses.

The event is free, and starts Thursday at 5:01 p.m. and runs until 11 p.m. Prior to the kickoff, Washington Square will be closed between East Michigan Avenue and Kalamazoo Street at 2 p.m. Thursday to prepare for the event.

block aid (WILX)

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.