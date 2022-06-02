Art, Beer and Wine Festival back for the 17th year

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Join your friends at Ella Sharp Museum’s 17th annual Art, Beer & Wine Festival presented by County National Bank.

Guests also will enjoy a tasty line-up of food vendors and trucks along with live music throughout the grounds on the historic Hillside Farm Lane courtyard.

The event is taking place on the museum grounds, June 11 from 2 pm–8 pm, check out the video for more about the event.

