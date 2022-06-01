Your Health: A new kind of brain surgery

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An estimated 3.5 million Americans have epilepsy. It’s a condition where abnormal activity in the brain causes seizures, which are periods of time where a person loses awareness.

When medications don’t work to minimize seizures, surgery may become the only option. Now, there’s a minimally invasive brain surgery that is giving people their lives back. Stopping seizures

Skye Cotler was a competitive cheerleader at Rutgers University. She was on her way to a concert with family and friends when her world changed without warning.

“One of my friends noticed that I was turning blue or purple,” Cotler said. “That’s the last thing I remember.”

She woke up in an ambulance and when she got to the hospital, doctors determined she had a benign tangle of blood vessels in her brain that would bleed and cause seizures. Doctors recommended major brain surgery to correct the problem.

Invasive brain surgery would have diminished the risk of seizures but also meant she could have lifelong migraines and other side effects. Cotler found Dr. Shabbar Danish -- a neurosurgeon at the Jersey Shore University Medical Center -- 10 days before her scheduled surgery.

Danish and his team use a special laser therapy called MRI Laser Interstitial Thermal Therapy where surgeons drill a hole about an eighth of an inch wide and insert a special laser into the skull.

“The laser is a very small fiber, probably, thinner than the end of a ballpoint pen,” Danish said.

Surgeons use MRI guidance to find the precise area of the brain they need to treat. When the laser is heated to between 1131140 degrees Fahrenheit, it causes treated cells to die.

“The next morning, I was standing, walking around but it was crazy because if I had gotten the regular craniotomy, I would’ve been out for a week or two weeks,” Cotler said.

She’s now leaving a healthy, seizure-free life without restrictions.

Danish said the MRI guided LITT procedure is also effective in treating patients with some brain tumors including gliomas and cancer that has metastasized to the brain.

