May is for Miracles
Now Desk Morning Edition - More aid to Ukraine, seafood could lower blood pressure, Elvis-officiated weddings could end, and the long-awaited return to Hawkins

WILX News 10 Now Desk
WILX News 10 Now Desk(WILX/Bronwyn Moisan)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole is at the Now Desk to take a look at a cooler rest of the week. Plus Seth Wells joins to talk about more aid being sent to Ukraine, why adding certain fish to your diet could help blood pressure, Vegas weddings officiated by Elvis impersonators could come to an end, and a return to Hawkins shines for Netflix.

