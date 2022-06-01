‘Thanks, Coach’ - John Madden returns to cover of namesake video game

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - He’s a Pro Football Hall of Fame head coach, a legendary color commentator, and the namesake of the front of the best-selling sports video games of all time. Now John Madden is back on the cover of that video game for Madden NFL 23.

EA Sports made the announcement on Wednesday, known as #MaddenDay, with a Tweet, teasing a full reveal on Thursday. June 1 is the anniversary of the first launch of John Madden Football back in 1988.

The announcement says there will be three unique covers that will honor different chapters of Madden’s life and career. In the first image, a younger Madden breaking through the pages of a playbook is accompanied by the message “Thanks, Coach.”

The announcement from EA Sports included an update on the company’s $5 million John Madden Legacy Commitment to Education and the dedication of a football field at EA’s headquarters in California to honor Madden, who died on Dec. 28.

“Coach Madden was a lifelong believer in the importance of education,” EA Sports executive vice president and general manager Cam Weber said in a statement, “and we’re privileged to support these amazing organizations that are creating opportunities for the next generation to pursue their dreams in his honor.”

John Madden Field will welcome four Bay Area youth flag football teams to play.

EA added that they have committed $2.5 million from the John Madden Legacy Commitment to Education to support programing for College Track, Girls Who Code, Mission Bit, and StreetCode Academy. An additional $2.5 million will go to the creation of the EA Madden Scholarship in partnership with the United Negro College Fund.

The full reveal trailer will be on June 2 at 10 a.m. and can be viewed HERE.

Next: Roger Clemens in Detroit for youngest son Kody’s MLB debut

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.