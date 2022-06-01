Teachers join students in walkouts nationwide

AUSTIN, Tx. (WILX) - Students and teachers angry about gun violence took a stand on Tuesday, walkouts were held at schools across the nation, calling for action.

Locations included Austin, Texas where teachers marched to the office of Senator Ted Cruz.

The demonstrations come at the end of a violent month with mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, Southern California, and at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

In the Uvalde incident, investigators are trying to determine why an exterior door at Robb Elementary did not lock when it was closed, allowing a gunman to get inside and kill 19 students and two teachers.

More: After Uvalde, holiday weekend sees shootings nationwide

Investigators initially said a teacher propped the door open before 18-year-old Salvador Ramos entered the school.

An official said that investigators have determined the teacher propped the door open but closed the door once they realized a shooter was on campus, but the door did not lock.

Next: ‘Very angry’ - Uvalde locals grapple with school chief’s role

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.