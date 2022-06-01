May is for Miracles
Teachers join students in walkouts nationwide

By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 9:46 AM EDT
AUSTIN, Tx. (WILX) - Students and teachers angry about gun violence took a stand on Tuesday, walkouts were held at schools across the nation, calling for action.

Locations included Austin, Texas where teachers marched to the office of Senator Ted Cruz.

The demonstrations come at the end of a violent month with mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, Southern California, and at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

In the Uvalde incident, investigators are trying to determine why an exterior door at Robb Elementary did not lock when it was closed, allowing a gunman to get inside and kill 19 students and two teachers.

Investigators initially said a teacher propped the door open before 18-year-old Salvador Ramos entered the school.

An official said that investigators have determined the teacher propped the door open but closed the door once they realized a shooter was on campus, but the door did not lock.

