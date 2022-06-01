Roger Clemens in Detroit for youngest son Kody’s MLB debut

DETROIT (WILX) - Former Cy Young winner Roger Clemens was on hand in Detroit Tuesday night to watch the Major League debut of his youngest son Kody.

Kody played second base for the Tigers against the twins. Although he didn’t collect a hit, the 26-year-old was able to get a walk and make a couple of plays on the field.

The Tigers and Twins split two games of the doubleheader on Tuesday with the Tigers winning the second game 4-0.

The two teams meet again on Wednesday in the fourth game in the five-game series. Detroit has won 2 of the first three.

