May is for Miracles
Roger Clemens in Detroit for youngest son Kody’s MLB debut

FILE - Baseball fans arrive outside Comerica Park before the start of the Tigers opening day...
FILE - Baseball fans arrive outside Comerica Park before the start of the Tigers opening day baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Friday, April 8, 2022, in Detroit.(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
By Krystle Holleman and Seth Wells
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
DETROIT (WILX) - Former Cy Young winner Roger Clemens was on hand in Detroit Tuesday night to watch the Major League debut of his youngest son Kody.

Kody played second base for the Tigers against the twins. Although he didn’t collect a hit, the 26-year-old was able to get a walk and make a couple of plays on the field.

The Tigers and Twins split two games of the doubleheader on Tuesday with the Tigers winning the second game 4-0.

The two teams meet again on Wednesday in the fourth game in the five-game series. Detroit has won 2 of the first three.

More: Tigers add Kody Clemens, son of Roger, to roster

