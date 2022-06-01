Portion of Jackson’s South Elm closing for construction

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A traffic note for Jackson drivers; South Elm Avenue between East Michigan Avenue and Teneyck Street is closing Wednesday.

The closure will allow crews to complete the installation of a storm sewer for the redevelopment of a nearby property.

Currently, the road is expected to reopen on Friday.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.