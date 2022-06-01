May is for Miracles
Portion of Jackson’s South Elm closing for construction

South Elm in Jackson closing Wednesday
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A traffic note for Jackson drivers; South Elm Avenue between East Michigan Avenue and Teneyck Street is closing Wednesday.

The closure will allow crews to complete the installation of a storm sewer for the redevelopment of a nearby property.

Currently, the road is expected to reopen on Friday.

