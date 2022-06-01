May is for Miracles
Michigan International Speedway hosts tire test ahead of NASCAR race

By Seth Wells and Krystle Holleman
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BROOKLYN, Mich. (WILX) - NASCAR drivers took to the circuit’s fastest racetrack Tuesday night as Michigan International Speedway (MIS) hosted night one of a two-day NASCAR Cup Series: tire test.

It’s in preparation for the FireKeepers Casino 400 race that will take place at MIS in early August.

The drivers participating in the tire test are Austin Dillion, Bubba Wallace, and Joey Logano who spoke with News 10 about the test.

“Just trying to figure it out as we’re here doing the tire test a little bit,” Logano said. “Make sure we have a good race for all the fans.”

The test is used to confirm that Goodyear is providing the proper tire compound to ensure the best racing experience for the track they are being tested on, in this case, MIS. NASCAR and Goodyear test with each type of car in the Cup Series - Ford, Chevrolet, and Toyota - to make sure the tire is compatible with each manufacturer.

Drivers are then able to drive the track and test tires provided for them by Goodyear in preparation for the upcoming race.

Man in hospital after motorcycle crash with deer in Ingham County