Meridian Township police seek man in connection with retail fraud
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in connection with a retail fraud case
According to authorities, the man is wanted for questioning. Further details were not revealed.
A photo of the man can be seen above.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800, reference case 21-2164.
