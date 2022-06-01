Meridian Township police seek man in connection with retail fraud

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in connection with a retail fraud case

According to authorities, the man is wanted for questioning. Further details were not revealed.

A photo of the man can be seen above.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800, reference case 21-2164.

