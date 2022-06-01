May is for Miracles
Mason Post Office closes due to structural issues

(Allen Breed | AP)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - The Mason Post Office has closed due to problems with the building structure. However, Post Office officials say it shouldn’t impact when you receive your mail.

The Mason Post Office, located at 144 West Ash Street, will be temporarily closed while the building undergoes repairs. Post Office spokesperson Elizabeth Najduch said they aren’t sure yet how long repairs may take, but they aren’t anticipated to affect delivery times.

“No timetable has yet been established for the resumption of retail services,” Najduch said. “There is no change to business or residential delivery in Mason, MI.”

While the West Ash Street location is undergoing repairs, postal operations have been moved to the Lansing Post Office at 4800 Collins Road. Mason Post Office Box holders and customers with a package pick up notice and accountable mail requiring a signature can pick up their mail at the Lansing Post Office with proper identification.

Lansing Post Office | P.O. Box Holder Pick-up Hours

Monday – Friday | 8:30 am – 5:30 pm

Saturday | 9:00 am – 12:00 pm

Sunday | Closed

