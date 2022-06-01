May is for Miracles
Man in hospital after motorcycle crash with deer in Ingham County

(Jace Harper)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BUNKER HILL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - One man is recovering in the hospital after a crash with a deer Tuesday night.

Tuesday at around 10 p.m. deputies from the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 5400 block of S. Williamston Rd. in Bunker Hill Township for a motorcycle crash. The driver, a 25-year-old man from Stockbridge, was riding his motorcycle when he struck a deer.

“He sustained serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital by ambulance,” ICSO officials said in a release. “The crash is being investigated by the Ingham Regional Crash Investigation Team.”

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office at 517-676-8202.

WILX Weather Webcast 6/01/2022 Midday