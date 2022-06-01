Eaton County man charged with assault with intent to murder in Memorial Day altercation

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - Kyle Wayne Demars was arraigned Wednesday in connection with a Memorial Day assault that hospitalized two people.

According to authorities, Michigan State Police troopers responded to an unknown 911 call near the intersection of Billwood Highway and North Canal Road, just south of Lansing Road, at about 1 a.m. Police said when they arrived, they found two victims -- a 67-year-old woman and a 64-year-old man -- who were sent to a nearby hospital for treatment. They are expected to recover.

Hours after the incident, Demars -- a 36-year-old man from Potterville -- was arrested. Police said he had left the scene before officers arrived.

Demars was arraigned Wednesday on two charges of assault with intent to murder and one charge of interfering with electronic communication device causing injury or death. His bond was set at $1,000,000.

Police said additional charges might be possible.

Read next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.