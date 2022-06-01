May is for Miracles
Advertisement

Lansing police seek woman accused of shooting man near Everett Park

Lansing police seek woman accused of shooting man in parking lot
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for a woman they believe shot a man Wednesday morning in Lansing.

According to authorities, a 40-year-old man was shot just before 5 a.m. on Cedar Street, just south of Holmes Road. Police said the victim was in the parking lot of a business when an argument started between him and the suspect.

Police said two women began to assault the victim, one produced a handgun and shot the victim in the leg. The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to be OK.

Police said the women fled the scene in a light colored sedan and the suspected shooter was described as having light complexation and red hair.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-6869.

Related:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

David Kirk
St. Johns Police Chief on leave, department evaluating work environment
The Delta Township Fire Department is grieving the loss of one of its own firefighters –...
‘He was loved by all’ -- Delta Twp. firefighter, paramedic dies in motorcycle crash
Old McLaren campus to be used to house less fortunate residents in need
Old McLaren campus to be used to house less fortunate residents in need
Dispute between Hillsdale County neighbors ends with one shot in the head
Michigan schools see closures as temperatures could become dangerous for students

Latest News

Instagram adds Amber Alert feature -- Michigan officials hopeful it will help
Instagram adds Amber Alert feature -- Michigan officials hopeful it will help
Instagram launches Amber Alerts
Record gas prices impact Mid-Michigan charities
Gas prices could impact Michigan transportation services
Record gas prices impact Mid-Michigan charities
Gas prices could impact Michigan transportation services
Watching Your Wallet: Improving your credit score