Lansing police seek woman accused of shooting man near Everett Park

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for a woman they believe shot a man Wednesday morning in Lansing.

According to authorities, a 40-year-old man was shot just before 5 a.m. on Cedar Street, just south of Holmes Road. Police said the victim was in the parking lot of a business when an argument started between him and the suspect.

Police said two women began to assault the victim, one produced a handgun and shot the victim in the leg. The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to be OK.

Police said the women fled the scene in a light colored sedan and the suspected shooter was described as having light complexation and red hair.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-6869.

Related:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.