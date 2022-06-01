Advertisement

Lansing police seek woman accused of shooting man in the leg

Lansing police seek woman accused of shooting man in parking lot
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for a woman they believe shot a man Wednesday morning in Lansing.

According to authorities, a 40-year-old man was shot just before 5 a.m. on Cedar Street, just south of Holmes Road. Police said the victim was in the parking lot of a business when an argument started between him and the suspect.

Police said two women began to assault the victim, one produced a handgun and shot the victim in the leg. The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to be OK.

Police said the women fled the scene in a light colored sedan and the suspected shooter was described as having light complexation and red hair.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-6869.

