May is for Miracles
Advertisement

Kentucky Derby Winner Will Run Belmont

Rich Strike, with Sonny Leon aboard, crosses the finish line to win the 148th running of the...
Rich Strike, with Sonny Leon aboard, crosses the finish line to win the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-NEW YORK (AP) - Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike has arrived at Belmont Park for the final jewel of thoroughbred racing’s Triple Crown. The track says the longshot winner of the Derby arrived early today to start preparations for the $1.5 million Belmont Stakes on June 11. Rich Strike did not run in the Preakness.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Kirk
St. Johns Police Chief on leave, department evaluating work environment
The Delta Township Fire Department is grieving the loss of one of its own firefighters –...
‘He was loved by all’ -- Delta Twp. firefighter, paramedic dies in motorcycle crash
Old McLaren campus to be used to house less fortunate residents in need
Old McLaren campus to be used to house less fortunate residents in need
Dispute between Hillsdale County neighbors ends with one shot in the head
Michigan schools see closures as temperatures could become dangerous for students

Latest News

Bart Bryant
Former PGA Golfer Bryant Killed in Traffic Accident
Basketball
Diabate To Remain in NBA Draft
golf MGN generic
Former Spartan Named to Michigan Golf Hall of Fame
Amateur James Piot plays a stroke from the No. 2 tee during the first round of the Masters at...
Busy June For James Piot