Kentucky Derby Winner Will Run Belmont

-NEW YORK (AP) - Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike has arrived at Belmont Park for the final jewel of thoroughbred racing’s Triple Crown. The track says the longshot winner of the Derby arrived early today to start preparations for the $1.5 million Belmont Stakes on June 11. Rich Strike did not run in the Preakness.

