Jury deliberating for third day in Depp-Heard libel trial

In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp y Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp y Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax, Va., on May 4, 2022.(Elizabeth Frantz/Pool Photos vía AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — A jury in Virginia is deliberating for a third day in the defamation claims of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

The seven-person civil jury resumed deliberations Wednesday morning after deliberating for about nine hours over two days.

Depp is suing his ex-wife for $50 million, accusing her of libeling him with a 2018 op-ed she wrote describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” Heard filed a $100 million counterclaim against the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star after his lawyer called her allegations a hoax. Each accuses the other of destroying their career.

Testimony during the six-week trial has included lurid details of their short and volatile marriage. Heard testified that Depp physically or sexually assaulted her more than a dozen times. Depp said he never struck Heard, that she concocted the abuse allegations, and that she was the one who physically attacked him, multiple times.

Jurors must decide both claims based on whether or not the statements were made with “actual malice,” meaning they knew what they were saying was false, or were acting with a reckless disregard for the truth.

During closing arguments, both sides told the jury that a verdict in their favor would give their clients their lives back.

Depp hasn’t been waiting in Virginia for the decision. He’s spent the last few days on stage, singing and playing guitar with Jeff Beck in the United Kingdom.

