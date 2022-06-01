Ingham County Health Department investigate trailer park’s ‘toxic’ living conditions

WILLIAMSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Health Department is investigating living conditions at a trailer park near Williamston. That’s because raw sewage is backing up into people’s homes at Willow Village.

You can smell the sewage coming from the trailers as it backs up in the yards. People who live in the area told News 10 that the health department said they are living in toxic trailers.

“It’s just nasty. You smell it. It’s disgusting,” said Frank Starr.

Starr is one of many people tired of cleaning up raw sewage around his trailer.

“It’s summertime. You want to enjoy your hard. You want to be able to chill outside but you can’t even do that because you smell sewage,” he said.

Starr said anytime he flushes the toilet, it backs up into the sink and tub. And this is happening in both his bathrooms since last fall.

He said he’s tried to get the park owners to fix them, but nothing’s happened.

“We’re paying rent each month. That money should be going toward updates and fixing things,” said Starr.

The Ingham County Health Department sent someone to check out the park after several complaints.

“Who has deemed it toxic. And has even gone as far to say it’s unsanitary to live in,” said Starr.

Breana Carter called the health department.

“My kids can hardly sleep in there or play in their rooms without smelling human waste,” she said.

Carter said if she could move, she would.

“It’s not livable. But it hard to get out of a situation when you don’t have the means,” said Carter.

“It’s just until we’re financially stable and able to do that, it’s hard,” said Starr.

Starr said he’d like to see the owners do something.

“It’s frustrating because now you’re not only spitting the in face of one person but several people,” said Starr.

The health department wouldn’t talk about its investigation since it is still going on. News 10 tried getting ahold of the company that owns the trailer park, but haven’t heard back by the time this story was published.

The state has resources available for people who are renting homes, available here.

