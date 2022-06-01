Herbison Road Bridge reopens in Clinton County

WATERTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Herbison Road bridge over the Looking Glass River reopened to traffic Wednesday.

It’s the fourth and largest bridge repaired under the Michigan Department of Transportation’s Rebuilding MI Bridges program. The goal of the program is to fix 19 bridges in 14 counties that are need of repair.

The program uses $196 million in federal funding. A complete list of all bridges scheduled to be repaired can be found here.

MDOT has an online dashboard that tracks the progress of the program. It can be seen on MDOT’s official website here.

