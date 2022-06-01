Have fun and support local businesses at Block:Aid

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - STOP! and detour your way through Downtown Lansing for the ultimate street festival to provide aid and support for Lansing’s downtown district and local businesses. Dance through the streets, sip on local drinks, tap along to the beats or grab a bite to eat while showing your LOVE for Lansing-based businesses along three blocks of Washington Square.

The BLOCK:AID is presented by Lansing 5:01, Downtown Lansing Inc. and the City of Lansing, featuring larger-than-life installations and activities, live music, local artists, boutiques, small businesses, food trucks and more to transform Washington Square in new and exciting ways. End the night jamming out to your favorite throwbacks with the ultimate 90′s cover band, FOOL HOUSE.

The event goes from 5:01-11pm

