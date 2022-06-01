May is for Miracles
Groundbreaking set for Wednesday afternoon on Elliot Elementary project

It is part of a $148 million project to improve Holt Public Schools that was approved by voters in 2021.
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - Starting Wednesday the first phase of construction will be underway at Elliot Elementary in Holt.

It is part of a $148 million project to improve Holt Public Schools that was approved by voters in 2021. The school board, staff, and students will join construction crews for a ceremony to officially break ground on this project.

The upgrades coming to Elliott Elementary School include:

  • updating classrooms
  • safety and security
  • and repairing the infrastructure of the building

The groundbreaking will take place at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

