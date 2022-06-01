Groundbreaking set for Wednesday afternoon on Elliot Elementary project

HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - Starting Wednesday the first phase of construction will be underway at Elliot Elementary in Holt.

It is part of a $148 million project to improve Holt Public Schools that was approved by voters in 2021. The school board, staff, and students will join construction crews for a ceremony to officially break ground on this project.

The upgrades coming to Elliott Elementary School include:

updating classrooms

safety and security

and repairing the infrastructure of the building

The groundbreaking will take place at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Next: Teachers join students in walkouts nationwide

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.