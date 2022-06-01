May is for Miracles
“everybody has a breaking point”
Gas prices could impact Michigan transportation services
By Ta'Niyah Jordan
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Pain at the pump as Mid-Michigan saw record gas prices Wednesday. The higher costs are hitting drivers hard in the wallet, and it’s also causing problems for businesses and charities who need to be on the road.

With rising gas prices, some people said they are having to make hard decisions -- choosing between gas or food.

“It’s a challenge, so I can imagine how much more challenging it is for everyone who depends on any service that has to pick them up,” said LeSean Thompson.

LeSean drives for Davie’s Project in Lansing. The service helps pregnant women and sick children get to their doctor’s appointments. She used their transportation services in the past to get her son to his appointments, and said she can’t imagine how difficult that would have been if gas prices caused drivers to throw in the towel.

“My son would not be able to do half the things that he’s able to do now and I don’t think that he would have been able to have as much fun as he does now,” said LeSean.

Davie’s Project said volunteers get in their own cars and use their own money to make sure people make it where they need to go.

“[People] have traditionally been missing 60% of their appointments. So as gas prices go up and it becomes even harder to get to the medical care, we need our team to be doing the work that they’re doing,” said Pam Miklavcic, founder and director of Davie’s Project.

Davie’s Project said they are noticing more families are in need of transportation and they are prepared to reimburse drivers when necessary.

Watching Your Wallet: Improving your credit score