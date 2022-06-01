Former Spartan Named to Michigan Golf Hall of Fame

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Michigan State golfer Jenn Kangas-Brody is one of three people named Wednesday to the 2022 class of Michigan Golf Hall of Fame. Kangas-Brody, 48, runs a golf shop in Grand Blanc where he husband Doug is the pro at Warwick Hills Country Club. Known as Kangas in her playing days, the L’Anse High School standout was a two time all Big Ten selection at Michigan State before winning the 1997 Michigan Open and playing a full year on the LPGA tour in 1998.

