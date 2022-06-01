Former PGA Golfer Bryant Killed in Traffic Accident

POLK CITY, Fla. (AP) - Professional golfer Bart Bryant was killed and his wife was injured when a truck slammed into their SUV while they were stopped on a central Florida roadway for a construction crew. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says Bryant was unresponsive when emergency responders in Polk City, Florida, found him Tuesday. He was taken to a hospital where he died. His wife was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. According to the sheriff’s office, the Bryants’ SUV was stopped at the construction site near an intersection. A truck traveling in the same direction failed to see their stopped SUV and slammed into it.

