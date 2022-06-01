Dispute between neighbors ends with one shot in the head

LITCHFIELD, Mich. (WILX) - A dispute between two neighbors resulted in one of them being shot in the back of the head.

According to Michigan State Police, troopers with the Jackson Post were dispatched to an ongoing neighbor dispute on Hadley Road in Litchfield on Wednesday around 12:45 a.m.

While en route, troopers called the complainant who said he thought he shot his neighbor and requested an ambulance. Once they arrived, troopers found a 46-year-old with a gunshot wound to the back of the head.

Troopers provided medical aid until Reading Ambulance arrived. The victim was transported to Henry Ford Allegiance where he is listed as stable.

After the victim was taken away from the scene, the original caller, a 70-year-old, was placed under arrest for assault with intent to murder. They are lodged at the Hillsdale County Jail as the investigation continues.

