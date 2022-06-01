Diabate To Remain in NBA Draft

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Underclassmen who have declared for the June 23rd NBA draft have until midnight Wednesday to remove their name otherwise they lose their college eligibility. Michigan’s Moussa Diabate is staying in the draft. He played his freshman season only at Michigan. The draft will consist of two rounds, 60 total players. Michigan State’s Max Christie declared two weeks ago he is remaining in the draft.

