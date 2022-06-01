Court denies Perry Johnson appeal to appear on gubernatorial primary

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Court of Appeals has ruled that GOP gubernatorial candidate Perry Johnson should not appear on the 2022 ballot.

Johnson, a business owner from Oakland County, was rejected by the Board of State Canvassers for failing to turn in the 15,000 valid signatures required to run for governor in Michigan. His campaign claimed the State of Michigan Bureau of Elections broke the law by failing to check every single signature before disqualifying him.

Background: Perry Johnson files lawsuit after being removed from Michigan primary governor ballot

Johnson had asked the Court of Appeals to compel the Board of State Canvassers to certify his name on the upcoming ballot, but the court ruled in favor of the Board of State Canvassers.

“We conclude that Johnson has not carried his burden of establishing that he is entitled to a writ of mandamus,” the court wrote in an opinion. “So, we deny his complaint.”

Johnson’s could appeal the decision to the Michigan Supreme Court, a move he’s indicated he’d be willing to take.

Former Detroit mayor James Craig, also rejected for insufficient signatures, has stated his intent to appeal the decision by the Board of State Canvassers on similar grounds.

