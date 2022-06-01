Coronavirus Update: Michigan reports 19,535 new cases, 50 deaths over past 7 days

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Department of Health and Human Services reported 19,535 new cases of COVID and 50 deaths over the past seven days Wednesday.

During that timeframe, the state averaged about 2,791 cases per day, a decrease from last week’s average of 3,710 cases per day.

State totals now sit at 2,547,366 cases and 36,407 deaths since the pandemic began two years ago.

As of Wednesday, 926 adults are hospitalized in Michigan with COVID, a slight decrease from the 934 hospitalized a week ago.

The state’s positivity reported Wednesday was 15.09%, an increase from the 12.18% reported a week prior.

As of June 1, 2022, there are officially 12,857 confirmed cases of the omicron variant in the state.

The next COVID update from the state will be June 8.

County Confirmed COVID cases Confirmed Omicron cases COVID-related deaths New cases per 100,000 people Clinton County 14,413 27 195 256.3 Eaton County 23,546 40 385 284.8 Ingham County 56,832 146 742 281.5 Jackson County 35,812 146 533 221.4 Shiawassee County 14,910 26 214 198.2

