May is for Miracles
Coronavirus Update: Michigan reports 19,535 new cases, 50 deaths over past 7 days

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services releases COVID data every Wednesday.
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Department of Health and Human Services reported 19,535 new cases of COVID and 50 deaths over the past seven days Wednesday.

During that timeframe, the state averaged about 2,791 cases per day, a decrease from last week’s average of 3,710 cases per day.

State totals now sit at 2,547,366 cases and 36,407 deaths since the pandemic began two years ago.

As of Wednesday, 926 adults are hospitalized in Michigan with COVID, a slight decrease from the 934 hospitalized a week ago.

The state’s positivity reported Wednesday was 15.09%, an increase from the 12.18% reported a week prior.

As of June 1, 2022, there are officially 12,857 confirmed cases of the omicron variant in the state.

The next COVID update from the state will be June 8.

CountyConfirmed COVID casesConfirmed Omicron casesCOVID-related deathsNew cases per 100,000 people
Clinton County14,41327195256.3
Eaton County23,54640385284.8
Ingham County56,832146742281.5
Jackson County35,812146533221.4
Shiawassee County14,91026214198.2

