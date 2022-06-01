Coronavirus Update: Michigan reports 19,535 new cases, 50 deaths over past 7 days
As of June 1, 2022, there are officially 12,857 confirmed cases of the omicron variant in the state.
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Department of Health and Human Services reported 19,535 new cases of COVID and 50 deaths over the past seven days Wednesday.
During that timeframe, the state averaged about 2,791 cases per day, a decrease from last week’s average of 3,710 cases per day.
State totals now sit at 2,547,366 cases and 36,407 deaths since the pandemic began two years ago.
As of Wednesday, 926 adults are hospitalized in Michigan with COVID, a slight decrease from the 934 hospitalized a week ago.
The state’s positivity reported Wednesday was 15.09%, an increase from the 12.18% reported a week prior.
The next COVID update from the state will be June 8.
|County
|Confirmed COVID cases
|Confirmed Omicron cases
|COVID-related deaths
|New cases per 100,000 people
|Clinton County
|14,413
|27
|195
|256.3
|Eaton County
|23,546
|40
|385
|284.8
|Ingham County
|56,832
|146
|742
|281.5
|Jackson County
|35,812
|146
|533
|221.4
|Shiawassee County
|14,910
|26
|214
|198.2
