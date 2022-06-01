Community mourns Delta Township firefighter, paramedic killed in motorcycle crash

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Aaron Andrew Gordon was honored Wednesday by his colleagues at the Delta Township Fire Department.

Gordon was killed in a motorcycle crash Monday on I-96 near Creyts Road. He was 49 years old.

Read: ‘He was loved by all’ -- Delta Twp. firefighter, paramedic dies in motorcycle crash

One of the fire engines at the station was decorated in Gordon’s gear. He was a paramedic and an engineer with the Delta Township Fire Department. He would drive the truck when a call would come in.

He was with the department for more than 20 years.

“We’ve been strong, we’ve been there for each other,” said Lt. Ken Barnes. “Obviously, we’re really concerned about the family and that’s the upmost priority. We have had a lot of pouring support from other fire departments that know a lot of us from here.”

The motorcycle crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.