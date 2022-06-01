May is for Miracles
Advertisement

Busy June For James Piot

Amateur James Piot plays a stroke from the No. 2 tee during the first round of the Masters at...
Amateur James Piot plays a stroke from the No. 2 tee during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, Thursday, April 7, 2022.(Hunter Martin | Hunter Martin/Augusta National)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Michigan State golfer James Piot, the reigning U. S. Amateur champion, has a busy June ahead. He is playing in the PGA’s Memorial Tournament this week end in Dublin, Ohio. He has accepted an invitation to play in the inaugural Saudi Tour LIV event June 9-11 in London which will not affect his future pro status because he is not a PGA tour member. He then plays in the U. S. Open in suburban Boston. Piot turned pro last week.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

David Kirk
St. Johns Police Chief on leave, department evaluating work environment
The Delta Township Fire Department is grieving the loss of one of its own firefighters –...
‘He was loved by all’ -- Delta Twp. firefighter, paramedic dies in motorcycle crash
Old McLaren campus to be used to house less fortunate residents in need
Old McLaren campus to be used to house less fortunate residents in need
Dispute between Hillsdale County neighbors ends with one shot in the head
Michigan schools see closures as temperatures could become dangerous for students

Latest News

Rich Strike, with Sonny Leon aboard, crosses the finish line to win the 148th running of the...
Kentucky Derby Winner Will Run Belmont
Bart Bryant
Former PGA Golfer Bryant Killed in Traffic Accident
Basketball
Diabate To Remain in NBA Draft
golf MGN generic
Former Spartan Named to Michigan Golf Hall of Fame