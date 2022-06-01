Busy June For James Piot

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Michigan State golfer James Piot, the reigning U. S. Amateur champion, has a busy June ahead. He is playing in the PGA’s Memorial Tournament this week end in Dublin, Ohio. He has accepted an invitation to play in the inaugural Saudi Tour LIV event June 9-11 in London which will not affect his future pro status because he is not a PGA tour member. He then plays in the U. S. Open in suburban Boston. Piot turned pro last week.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.