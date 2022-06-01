A Blissful Affair offering clothing for plus sized guests

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Bliss Salon Spa and Boutique is hosting a private shopping event tailored for our Bliss-full guests sizes 14 and up.

Their personal shoppers will be available to help you stylize this season’s perfect Judy Blue denim, kimonos, tops, and of course all the accessories.

This event is free to attend and the party will be complete with wine and snacks!

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.