May is for Miracles
A Blissful Affair offering clothing for plus sized guests

By Holly Harper
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Bliss Salon Spa and Boutique is hosting a private shopping event tailored for our Bliss-full guests sizes 14 and up.

Their personal shoppers will be available to help you stylize this season’s perfect Judy Blue denim, kimonos, tops, and of course all the accessories.

This event is free to attend and the party will be complete with wine and snacks!

