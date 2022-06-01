Ballot initiate could put a cap on pay day loans in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Payday loans may have much stronger regulation in November.

Michiganders for Fair Lending, a Grand Rapids-based policy advocacy group, submitted 405,625 signatures Wednesday afternoon to the Michigan Secretary of State in an effort to place a question on the November 2022 ballot to reform predatory payday lending practices.

Read: US gas prices jump to record highs

“Payday lenders have been using the lure of quick cash to prey upon vulnerable Michiganders for too long. These extreme interest rate loans are designed to trap people in an endless cycle of debt, and we’re giving voters a chance this fall to fix this problem,” said Michiganders for Fair Lending Spokesperson Josh Hovey.

In Michigan, the typical payday loan carries the equivalent of a 370% annual percentage rate (APR). The Michiganders for Fair Lending proposal is asking voters to approve capping payday loan interest rates at no more than 36% APR.

“These terms trap Michiganders in a cycle of debt,” Hovey wrote in a release. “According to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, 75% of payday lending fees are collected from borrowers with ten or more loans per year.”

Hovey said the canvassing team exceeded its goal and collected over 575,000 signatures to ensure a significant buffer.

Next, the Board of State Canvassers will review Michiganders for Fair Lending’s petitions. The campaign is required to submit 340,042 valid voter signatures to qualify for the November 2022 ballot.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.