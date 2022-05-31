Watching Your Wallet: The best buys for the month of June

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Father’s Day is right around the corner, but buying for dad can sometimes be tricky.

You can expect steep discounts in June from some items dad may be interested in. Stores will likely offer a variety of items on sale -- including tools, tech, grills and gadgets.

Spring clothes usually hit the sale rack this month as summer items are the focus. Also watch for deals on active wear -- it’s popular in January, but June is often the month folks start to focus on those resolutions again or they just want to get in shape for the beach.

You might not expect dinnerware and cookware to go on sale this month, but thanks to wedding season it will!

And whatever you do, don’t buy summer clothes just yet -- that hits the sale rack in another month. Also wait out a mattress purchase and buying a laptop, experts tell us better deals are around the corner.

