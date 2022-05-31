WATCH LIVE: Now Desk Afternoon Edition - First Alert Weather Day, falcon chicks tagged, a horse is rescued, and more
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford joins the Now Desk as Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day with the possibility of severe storms later in the day.
Plus we take a look at what’s trending and what we’re working on for 90 minutes of news starting with News 10 First at 5 and Studio 10.
More:
- First Alert Weather Day: Strong To Severe Thunderstorms Tuesday Night
- MSU falcon chicks tagged for research, mom and dad stressed out
- Owosso gym honors veterans with Murphy Workout Challenge
- Canada to cap the market for handguns with new law
- Uvalde: Visitations, funerals and burials, one after another
