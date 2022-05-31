May is for Miracles
Studio 10 Tidbit: national macaroon day fun facts

By Holly Harper
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Tuesday is National Macaroon Day and we have some fun facts to share!

Recipes for macaroons can be found dating all the way back to 1725, they got their origin from Italy and became a popular Passover treat.

Looking for more fun facts? Be sure to head to the East Lansing Public Library to learn more!

