St. Johns Police Chief on leave, department evaluating work environment

ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - The St. Johns Police Chief is on administrative leave.

City Manager Dave Kudwa confirmed Tuesday to News 10 that St. Johns Police Chief David Kirk has been on leave since April 14.

“Chief Kirk’s leave was not related to any law enforcement incidents in the community,” Kudwa wrote in an email. “Rather, the City has used the past six weeks to evaluate how the police department can provide a healthy work environment for officers and staff.”

He is expected to resume his duties June 6.

According to Kudwa, the City Commission has approved hiring an independent facilitator to work with the St. Johns Police Department to address areas like community visibility, officer engagement, workplace incentives, communications, and procedure implementation.

“Ultimately, this work will benefit not just the SJPD, but the City as a whole,” Kudwa said.

Chief Kirk served with the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office for 20 years before being selected to be Police Chief in Portland, Michigan. He held that job for one year and seven months before resigning to take the Police Chief job in St. Johns.

