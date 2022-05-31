May is for Miracles
One dead after weekend motorcycle crash in Windsor Twp.

Low tire pressure is being looked at as a factor.
Low tire pressure is being looked at as a factor.
Low tire pressure is being looked at as a factor.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police say a man is dead after a motorcycle crash on Sunday.

According to MSP, just after 10 p.m. on Sunday, a motorcycle was traveling west on I-96 near Creyts Road when it lost control and crashed into a ditch. The driver was not wearing a helmet. Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be involved, but rather low tire pressure is being looked at as a factor.

The driver, identified as 49-year-old Aaron Andrew Gordon from Owosso, was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

The accident remains under investigation.

Next: Alcohol believed to be factor in fatal 2-motorcycle collision in Hillsdale County

