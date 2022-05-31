Okemos School Board votes unanimously to support bond proposal

OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - The Okemos Public Schools Board of Education members voted, unanimously, to authorize the superintendent to move forward with preparing for a November 2022 bond proposal.

Should the bond be approved by voters, it would generate $275 million.

“This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to generate significant funds for needed improvements with no change to the current tax rate,” said Okemos Schools Superintendent, John Hood. “If the ballot proposal is approved, it would allow us to provide future-ready learning updates to aging academic, fine arts, and athletics spaces and relieve overcrowding from enrollment increases over the last decade.”

The majority of the proposal’s scope is referred to as the “big rock” priorities by the 44-member bond proposal Steering Committee. They include the replacement of three buildings, Kinawa and Chippewa Middle Schools and Cornell Elementary School, which are considered “beyond their useful lives.”

After community input and deliberation by the board, it was decided that all three buildings would be proposed for replacement in their current locations.

Some of the other projects included in the potential bond proposal are as follows:

Building safety enhancements with secure entry vestibules at each school;

Pressing needs investments district-wide, as identified in a district-wide facility assessment;

Tennis courts expansion and replacement of the softball and baseball complex and equipment;

Performing arts, cafeteria, and kitchen expansion at Okemos High School;

Hiawatha Elementary School addition; and

Furniture replacement and technology investments, where needed district-wide.

“I am thankful for the dedication and hard work of the Steering Committee and our Board of Education for their efforts in developing this exciting path forward,” said Hood “This is a tremendous opportunity for our students, staff, and the community as a whole.”

