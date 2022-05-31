Now Desk Morning Edition - First Alert Weather Day, Canada’s proposed gun law, WWII sailors remembered, and MSU falcon update
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole joins the Now Desk as Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day with the possibility of severe storms later in the day. We take a look at what to expect.
Seth Wells also joins the Now Desk to take a look at the top stories of the morning and what we’re working on for News 10 Today at 11 a.m.
More:
- First Alert Weather Day: Strong To Severe Thunderstorms Tuesday Night
- Canada to cap the market for handguns with new law
- Hurricane Agatha, 1st of Pacific season, hits southern Mexico coast
- Florida 5th grader accused of making school shooting threat
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.