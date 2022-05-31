MSU falcon chicks tagged for research, mom and dad stressed out

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It wasn’t easy but the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) along with Michigan State University was able to successfully place bands on the legs of the three baby Peregrine falcons on top of Spartan Stadium Tuesday morning.

Around 9 o’clock, they took the birds from their (messy) nest, brought them into a room in Spartan Stadium, and placed the bands around their legs.

The bracelets will help track the falcons as they grow up and the data will be used for research into the species.

The process went as well as it could have. As one can imagine, mom and dad weren’t too happy about it all, but can now rest easy. The two females and one male were placed back into their nest shortly after being banded.

The falcons have calmed back down after what was likely the craziest morning of their lives - so far.

Researchers with Michigan DNR and Michigan State University were able to tag three Peregrine falcon chicks that are nesting atop Spartan Stadium to conduct research on the species. (Michigan State University)

