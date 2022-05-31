Mosquito season returns to Michigan -- so how do we get them to buzz off?

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Summer is back and so are our little friends... or foes.

After a cooler, rainy spring mosquitoes got a late start to their season. But humans beware. They are back in full vampiric force.

Now Desk: Rain now but warmer temps later, Antarctic expedition artifacts sold, Zoopolis 500 and more

Howard Russell, also known as “bug guy,” is an entomologist at Michigan State University. He noticed the mosquitoes over Memorial Weekend. He said it is bad now, but it is about to go from horrible to unbearable real quick.

“We haven’t seen their peak numbers yet,” Russell said. “I mean they’re just starting, so I would expect in a week to 10 days.”

For Ken White, owner of Hometown Pest and Lawn in Holt, when those bugs start biting, his phone starts ringing.

“We don’t just fog around the perimeter of the home- we spray the entire property,” said White.

The spray kills mosquitoes and their larvae. He sprays around the house as well as in tree lines. Right now he’s spraying 15 to 20 houses a day and it’s not even peak season.

“We’re just basically trying to make it so you can have your outdoors again and enjoy it,” said White.

The spray also helps protect people from Mosquito-borne illnesses like West Nile Virus and Eastern Equine Encephalitis. However, the risk in Mid-Michigan is pretty low so far this season.

Michigan is home to more than 60 species of mosquitos, many of which can carry diseases. Most bug sprays have some form of protection even ones that generic or store brand.

If you’d like to learn more about Mosquito born illness, visit Michigan’s official webpage here.

Related:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.