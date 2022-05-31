Woman sentenced for embezzling thousands from 90-year-old Montcalm County client

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A woman already convicted of embezzling thousands from a 90-year-old in Montcalm County has now received additional jail time for resisting arrest.

In March, Teri Miller and several co-defendants were sentenced in connection with stealing from a woman Miller was hired to care for in Montcalm County. She used that job to access the victim’s bank account and use a credit card to obtain cash advances, all without the victim’s consent.

For the theft, Miller received 57 months to 15 years in prison on the ‘embezzlement between $50,000 and $100,000′ conviction. In addition, she received 14 months to five years on ‘embezzlement of $1,000 or more but less than $20,000′ charges. The judge ordered the sentences to be served consecutively, totaling of 71 months’ in prison.

Miller was also ordered to pay $97,798 in restitution to the victim’s estate.

Her legal troubles continued, however, as she had pleaded guilty in April to resisting or obstructing a police officer stemming from her arrest on the initial embezzlement charges.

For resisting arrest, Judge Ronald J. Schafer sentenced Miller to one year incarceration to be served concurrently with her other sentences. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel concurred with the decision to seek the obstruction charges.

“Those who attempt to harm law enforcement or evade justice in the course of officers executing their duties will be held accountable,” said Nessel.

Miller will receive 29 days off her sentence for time served.

