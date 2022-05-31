Michigan Desert Storm Veterans Memorial Highway unveiled

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The average veteran of Desert Storm is about 50 years old.

There are an estimated 1.7 veterans from that era that are still alive. To honor their contribution, a portion of highway M-52 in Owosso was dedicated to veterans of the war in the Middle East.

Eugene Numerick worked in aircraft security during desert storm. After returning home from serving his country, he received an assignment from his Political Science class at Spring Arbor University and decided to do something that mattered to him.

“So I thought about it and then decided I wanted to see if I could get something honoring Desert Storm veterans,” Numerick said. “I did a little research and there’s no highways in Michigan at all.”

And that’s when he came up with the idea of renaming a local highway. Numerick said the a sign to honor fellow Gulf War veterans is important to him because Desert Storm is often forgot about.

“For some reason, Desert Storm just keeps getting left out,” said Numerick.

“One of the other things they forget about is just that a lot of us are suffering a lot of health issues from that and they’re still trying to just figure out what happened,” said Numerick.

And everyone involved with the highway dedication said they want people to see the sign and remember not only the victory, but the sacrifice made to secure the freedoms we have today.

“The thousands of vehicles and the drivers going by each day, it’s just that quick moment of reflection on what it really takes -- operations large, small, quick, or longer duration to secure and maintain the freedoms that we have,” said State House Rep. Ben Fredricks (R) Michigan.

The sign was unveiled by two Desert Storm veterans on Memorial Day 2022 in Owosso, Michigan.

