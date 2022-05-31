May is for Miracles
Mason’s Alaiedon Elementary School raised National Blue Ribbon school flag for the first time

By Jake Draugelis
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - A well-earned different flag is being raised at one Mid-Michigan School.

You may recall, last fall, we told you Alaiedon Elementary in Mason Public Schools received the recognition as a 2021 National Blue Ribbon school.

Tuesday afternoon, Alaiedon is raising its brand new flag from the US Department of Education for the very first time.

Live video from that event will be streamed in the player above.

