Mason’s Alaiedon Elementary School raised National Blue Ribbon school flag for the first time

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - A well-earned different flag is being raised at one Mid-Michigan School.

You may recall, last fall, we told you Alaiedon Elementary in Mason Public Schools received the recognition as a 2021 National Blue Ribbon school.

Tuesday afternoon, Alaiedon is raising its brand new flag from the US Department of Education for the very first time.

Live video from that event will be streamed in the player above.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.