Man slain, 6 people wounded during shooting in Benton Harbor

By The Associated Press
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A 19-year-old man has been killed and six other people were wounded during a shooting at a club and liquor store in southwestern Michigan’s Benton Harbor.

Benton Harbor public safety officers responding to reports of multiple gunshots saw a large number of people in the area about 2:30 a.m. Monday, the police department said in a release.

Marlon Bowman was shot multiple times in his chest and died, police said.

The wounded were treated at an area hospital.

Officers found multiple shell casings of various calibers, but none of the people at the scene of the shooting have come forward to give statements to police, the department said.

A $2,000 reward was being offered for information that leads to the identification and arrest of anyone involved in the shooting, police said.

