Jackson’s Northwest Middle School evacuated after bomb threat, suspect apprehended

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday a bomb threat was received at Northwest Middle School via telephone.

It was determined that the call came from inside the building.

Read: Custom caskets donated to Texas elementary school shooting victims

Law enforcement were on the scene and initiated a search. Students and staff were evacuated immediately from the main building, while other buildings in the secondary complex, including Northwest High School, Preschool, Childcare, NW Connect and Central Officer were placed on lockdown.

“At this time, the situation at Northwest Middle School has been resolved,” school administration said in a release. “Law enforcement has searched the building and determined that there is no threat to staff and students.”

According to the school, the suspect has been apprehended.

“Students return to the building and will resume normal schedules for the remainder of the day,” administration said.

All after school activities will go on as scheduled.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.