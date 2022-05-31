Ingham County offering discount on dog adoptions to ease overcrowding

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - If you’re looking for a furry companion, the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is offering anyone who wants to adopt a dog the chance to earn 20-100% off the adoption fee.

The Dog Days of Summer event aims to decrease the amount of animals at the shelter. Adopters have the chance to spin a wheel and earn 20-100% off the adoption fee. Dogs available will have been spayed or neutered, microchipped and have appropriate vaccinations.

“The kennels at the shelter are full and we want to see these sweet dogs find their forever homes,” the shelter said in a post on social media.

The Dog Days of Summer event runs through Saturday. The shelter -- located at 600 Buhl Street in Mason -- is open from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and is closed on Sunday.

More information about dogs available for adoption can be found on the official Ingham County Animal Control website here.

Related:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.