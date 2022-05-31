Getting to know a face of Ingham County

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Studio 10 loves to highlight locals in our community and get to know the ‘Faces of Ingham County.’

Megan Brew is a physical therapist and the Clinic Manager at the Mason location of Peak Performance Physical Therapy.

She shares what she loves about being a Michigander, her family and what she like about working in Ingham County.

Faces of Ingham County is brought to you by EXIT Realty and you can nominate someone here.

